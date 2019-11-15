SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman has been charged in the death of a woman missing since spring whose remains may have been found last week.

Danelle Nicole Powell, 33, of Somerset, was arrested Thursday on a murder charge, news outlets report.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators believe human bones found off a county road last week match LeeAnna Brumley, who was 25 when she was last seen in May. The remains have been sent to a state medical examiner’s office for identification.

The sheriff’s statement hints at additional arrests, saying “all those responsible for the death of LeeAnna” will be identified and held responsible. It’s unclear if Powell has a lawyer.

The Commonwealth Journal reports lead investigator Lt. Bobby Jones said at a press conference that Brumley and Powell had been staying at the same residence in Science Hill. He said Brumley was led away from the residence and into a rural area of the county where detectives think she was shot, hit in the head with a hatchet and burned.

Jones said investigators believe she was killed at one location on May 22 before her body was taken to where the remains were found.

Authorities have not released a motive in the slaying.

