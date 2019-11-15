By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia school district has settled a lawsuit with a man who says he was sexually abused by a teacher and fathered four of her children.

The Intelligencer reports Ohio County Schools settled with Christopher Birch on Thursday.

The April lawsuit said Bridge Street Middle School science teacher Elizabeth Harbert began grooming Birch when he was 13 years old. It said the pair had their first child when Birch was a junior in high school.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Focus groups show undecided voters think impeachment is going to 'backfire' on Dems

Judge Jason Cuomo dismissed most of the lawsuit because a statute of limitation expired but Birch was still able to sue for the negligent hiring of Harbert.

Birch’s lawyer says the settlement agreements are confidential.

Herbert pleaded guilty in August to third-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to one to five years in prison.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide