By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 61-year-old man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face is due in court in a case that’s being prosecuted as a hate crime.

The hearing for Clifton Blackwell on Friday is to determine whether there’s enough evidence for a trial. He’s charged with first-degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say Blackwell, who is white, confronted 42-year-old Mahud Villalaz near a restaurant and threw acid on his face after accusing him of being in the country illegally and asking him why he was invading the U.S. Surveillance video from the restaurant recorded the attack, which left Villalaz with second-degree burns on his face.

TOP STORIES
Kevin McCarthy accuses Adam Schiff of lying about the whistleblower
Reckoning coming for Adam Schiff for impeachment inquiry
Trump 'war room' launches scathing Pelosi video

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

Designating the case as a hate crime means Blackwell could face a longer sentence if convicted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide