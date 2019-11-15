By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on fentanyl possession and distribution charges.

Court documents and statements say 29-year-old Randy Stevens, of Farmington, was stopped on his motorcycle by a Kingston police officer in June 2018. Police said he gave the officer a false name. The officer later recovered 42 grams of fentanyl from the motorcycle.

Later that month, police said they learned Stevens was planning to travel from Rochester to the Lawrence, Massachusetts, area to buy fentanyl.

Police observed a pickup truck travel to a liquor store in Lawrence. After it returned to New Hampshire, it was stopped by state police for a traffic violation. Nearly 270 grams of fentanyl were recovered. Stevens was a passenger.

Stevens pleaded guilty in August.

