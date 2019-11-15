By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) - Murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man already serving time in a federal prison on a gun charge.

Harvey Pitts was extradited from Kentucky after been identified in the alleged shooting of two men in 2015.

Prosecutors allege Pitts shot 23-year-old Albert Turnage on Feb. 25, 2015. Pitts is also accused of shooting 23-year-old Jontaye Walker on Thanksgiving Day 2015. Authorities say both shootings were related to Pitts targeting alleged rival gang members.

Cook County state’s attorney spokeswoman Tandra Simonton says the 25-year-old Pitts on Friday was ordered held without bond.

Pitt’s criminal history includes a 2016 weapons charge in Skokie. Authorities say Pitts and another man sped away from a traffic stop and crashed. Pitts was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

