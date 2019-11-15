By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

LYONS, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a man found buried in a shallow grave just weeks earlier.

WTOC-TV reports 24-year-old Hollis Bryant entered the plea Thursday in Toombs County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Bryant was accused of killing 26-year-old Brandon Colson. Colson was found dead on Oct. 24 in a makeshift grave with large trees laid over it. The Lyons man had been missing for weeks.

Another man, 19-year-old Israel Williams, also faces felony murder charges in the case.

Investigators say Colson borrowed money from Williams and efforts to collect the debt led to the killing. Colson was shot and then his body burned. Prosecutors say they don’t know who actually shot Colson.

Information from: WTOC-TV, http://www.wtoctv.com/

