ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A federal court filing says the mother of a wanted Marine told investigators that she saw her son kill her boyfriend.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, Virginia, on Wednesday shows Vanessa Hanson told a U.S. Marshal that she witnessed Michael Alexander Brown fatally shoot her boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, last Saturday at a home in Hardy.

According to the complaint, Hanson also identified Brown’s getaway vehicle through pictures obtained from a gas station just before the shooting. The vehicle was later found in Clarendon County in South Carolina.

Brown was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina before he left his post. He remains at large.

A manhunt in Roanoke on Thursday forced school officials to cancel classes.

