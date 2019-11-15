By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as hopes continued to grow that the U.S. and China were moving closer to a deal on trade.

Technology and health care companies led the way higher in early trading Friday. Qualcomm jumped 3.8% and Gilead Sciences climbed 1.8%.

Restoration Hardware rose 4.4% and Occidental Petroleum rose 3.3% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had picked up shares in both companies.

The S&P; 500 rose 10 points, or 0.3%, to 3,106.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 90 points to 27,872. The Nasdaq rose 36 points, or 0.4%, to 8,515.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.85%.

