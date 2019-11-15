By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - J.J. Matthews scored 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting as Arkansas State beat UC Davis 80-67 on Friday night.

Caleb Fields came off the bench to add 17 points for the Red Wolves (3-1), while Canberk Kus filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Malik Brevard had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with eight points for Arkansas State.

Joe Mooney hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Aggies (2-2). Matt Neufeld added 14 points, while Caleb Fuller scored 10.

UC Davis outshot Arkansas State from the floor 51% to 48%, but the Red Wolves took eight more free throws than the Aggies and made seven of them.

