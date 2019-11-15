By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, has been indicted in the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Friday that 52-year-old Memphis Police Department Lt. Jeffrey Jones has been charged with felony rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Special victims’ unit investigators say Jones had sex with the girl without her consent sometime between December and May in a home in the Memphis suburb of Arlington.

Authorities say the girl was the daughter of an acquaintance. Jones has been relieved of duty with pay, pending the result of the investigation. He will face a police administrative hearing.

Jones could not be reached for comment. Online court records do not show if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

