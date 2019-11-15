By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Missoula woman has been charged with stabbing her neighbor in the chest while he slept, killing him.

Nancy Leann Wright made an initial court appearance Thursday on a deliberate homicide charge in the Nov. 3 death of 42-year-old Phillip Benjamin at his Parkside Village apartment.

Wright, 47, did not enter a plea. She requested a public defender and her bail was set at $2 million.

TOP STORIES
Trump accused of witness intimidation after criticizing Marie Yovanovitch as she testified
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court

Court records say Wright was arrested Tuesday by officers investigating a report that Wright had gone into someone else’s apartment, sat down and started smoking. Officers asked her if she’d ever broken into Benjamin’s apartment and she volunteered: “I killed him” and “I was told to do it.”

Benjamin was receiving home health care because he had a traumatic brain injury and epilepsy. His caregiver found his body.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide