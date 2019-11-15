By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

DENVER (AP) - Police believe a man accused of threatening people outside a Denver mosque was armed with a BB gun.

In a report released Friday, Denver police say a search connected to the arrest of 24-year-old Benjamin Casillas-Rocha Thursday turned up an airsoft rifle matching the description of the weapon he allegedly pointed at four people. He is accused of making threatening comments toward Muslims before fleeing from outside the Downtown Denver Islamic Center.

No one was injured.

Casillas-Rocha is being held in jail on suspicion of felony menacing. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Police are investigating the incident as a bias-motivated crime. Prosecutors will ultimately decide what charges he will face.

The incident led to increased patrols at the mosque and others across the city.

