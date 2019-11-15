LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to at least 7 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts to selling fentanyl.

Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced 27-year-old Anjelica Olivo of Laconia to up to 15 years in prison on one count, with two suspended sentences on the other two counts.

O’Neill initially rejected a shorter, sentence of five to 10 years, saying it was too lenient.

Olivo’s attorney, Charles Keefe, said his client started to sell drugs to support her own opioid addiction.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports Keefe said his client’s arrest earlier this year “likely saved her life.” He said she has since started receiving treatment and counseling.

