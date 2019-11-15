WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Intelligence Committee’s only Republican woman was gaveled down within minutes of the start of the House impeachment hearing.

And New York Rep. Elise Stefanik stayed in the spotlight for pretty much the rest of the day Friday.

The 35-year-old Harvard graduate has slowly increased her visibility in Congress. That includes recruiting women to run as GOP candidates.

Republicans featured her prominently Friday as former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified to the panel. The committee is holding hearings on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Republicans say she knows the issue. But they’re also aware it helped to showcase a woman as they grilled the ambassador.

Though her interruptions broke committee rules, the outburst allowed Republicans to accuse Democrats of treating a woman lawmaker unfairly.

