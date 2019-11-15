By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The noncustodial parents of three Great Falls children face custodial interference charges after taking the kids out of state, triggering an Amber Alert.

Tony DeMontigny Jr. and Ellaura Wright were arrested and the children recovered Thursday afternoon after their car ran out of gas near Salmon, Idaho. Both were jailed in Lemhi County pending extradition.

The children’s grandfather and guardian, Tony DeMontigny Sr., is charged with three counts of accountability for custodial interference. Prosecutors allege he allowed the children to be taken Thursday morning, provided money to his son and didn’t cooperate with investigators.

Tony DeMontigny Sr. was jailed Friday on $15,000 bail. Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says he does not yet have an attorney.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the children, ages 5, 3, and 1, were back in Montana on Friday. Child protection officials were seeking another placement.

