Friday, November 15, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say they’re investigating a homicide case after a man was found dead in the backyard of his west Phoenix home.

They say the body of 33-year-old Gabriel Anton was discovered Tuesday night.

Police say it’s unclear what caused Anton’s death and they haven’t identified any suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau.

