By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say they’re investigating a homicide case after a man was found dead in the backyard of his west Phoenix home.

They say the body of 33-year-old Gabriel Anton was discovered Tuesday night.

Police say it’s unclear what caused Anton’s death and they haven’t identified any suspects.

TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Myles Garrett rips off Mason Rudolph's helmet, hits him with it in wild Browns-Steelers brawl
Reckoning coming for Adam Schiff for impeachment inquiry
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide