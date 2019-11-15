By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in the nation’s capital say a school crossing guard stabbed a driver of a van for people with disabilities over a parking dispute.

News outlets report 31-year-old Reginald Wilson has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say the D.C. Department of Transportation guard stabbed the MetroAccess van driver Wednesday near Langley Elementary School after the two argued about the driver’s parking.

Citing a police report, The Washington Post says the two argued about the driver parking the van “on the opposite side of the street during restricted school traffic hours.” WJLA-TV says the driver had parked in a crosswalk to pick up riders.

TOP STORIES
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Bill Clinton offers Trump advice on impeachment
'It will go crazy': Finland close to 1st major soccer finals

The driver was treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening. It’s unclear if Wilson has a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide