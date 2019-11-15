By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say a woman was arrested after police found her taking a nighttime walk in freezing temperatures with her unclothed baby, a 16-month-old infant covered only by a diaper and a small blanket.

News outlets report 20-year-old Marquilia Renee Womack was charged Thursday with misdemeanor child abuse.

Gastonia Police say Womack had been out walking for about a mile (1.6 kilometers) on Wednesday night when she was stopped by an officer who reported the baby was shivering profusely in the 26-degree (-3 Celsius) weather.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Bill Clinton offers Trump advice on impeachment

Officer S.A. Cain said in an arrest warrant that the child was only wearing a diaper, wrapped in a “small blanket.” Police didn’t elaborate on what led up to the incident

It’s unclear whether Womack has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide