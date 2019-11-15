By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police say three people have been wounded after a reported drive-by shooting.

The Star Tribune reports that officers were called about 1:35 p.m. Friday to investigate a shooting at a Minneapolis residence. Witnesses told police that a group of people were gathered at the residence when an unknown suspect opened fire from the front passenger seat of a silver Toyota Camry.

The conditions of the victims weren’t immediately known. No arrests have been reported.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

