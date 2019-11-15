By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a 76-year-old woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after she was mauled by three pit bull dogs.

The dogs’ owner was later arrested and charged with serious bodily injury by dog attack, a felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

A police statement says the incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday near Beckley Heights Park in far south Dallas. Officers arrived to find the woman wounded and witnesses who directed them to where the dogs had gone.

The statement says the dogs appeared to have dug under their fence and escaped their yard before the attack.

Dallas Animal Control have taken the dogs into custody.

