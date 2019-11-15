By KIMBERLEE KRUESI - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The head of a giant private prison company is preparing for the “worst case scenario” should a Democratic presidential candidate win the 2020 election and attempt to abolish private involvement in the prison sector.

CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger addressed such a potential scenario in the company’s latest earnings conference call.

Top private prison firms across the country have been closely watching the growing backlash from the top Democratic presidential candidates who favor ending federal private prisons. These companies recently formed an advocacy group to rebut the criticism.

Hininger says Tennessee-based CoreCivic would still earn money should the federal government end its contract, adding the Tennessee-based company would be able to sell or lease its real estate if that were to occur.

