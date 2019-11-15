Republicans clashed Friday with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff at the start of their questioning time for former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during the impeachment hearing.

The California Democrat gaveled down Rep. Elise Stefanik’s attempts to question the witnesses as Ranking Member before her allotted five minutes.

“This is the fifth time you have interrupted duly-elected members of Congress,” the New York Republican said over Mr. Schiff’s objections.

According to the rules governing the impeachment inquiry, only the chairman and ranking member — or their respective counsel — are allowed to ask questions during the first 45-minute questioning blocks.

Both sides have been aggressive on the procedural front Friday, with Republicans repeatedly pressing Mr. Schiff on points of order while the chairman has leaned heavily on the gavel to shut it down.

Before yielding to Ms. Stefanik, Mr. Nunes complained about the relevancy of the ambassador’s testimony, since she has no first-hand knowledge of the events leading up to the July 25th between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky phone call.

“Not exactly sure what the ambassador is doing here today,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.