Roger Stone, President Trump’s longtime confidante was convicted Friday of lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe, a stunning fall from grace for the Republican operative.

The jury of nine women and three men found Mr. Stone guilty on all seven counts, including obstruction, witness tampering and perjury. He faces a maximum of 50 years on all the counts, but would like receive far less as a first time offender.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson set a sentencing date for February 6.

Prosecutors requested Mr. Stone be immediately taken into federal custody. Judge Jackson denied the request, allowing Mr. Stone to live at home until his sentencing.

“He’s been here for every court appearance,” she said. “I have no reason to believe he’s not going to be here for the next court appearance.”

She did leave a gag order, barring Mr. Stone from discussing the case in place.

Mr. Stone is the latest Trump campaign figure to face prison. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is serving a federal sentence for tax and financial fraud; longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes; and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Minutes after the verdict was announced, Mr. Trump fired off an angry tweet accusing top Democrats of crimes.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Prosecutors said Mr. Stone told Congress five different lies about his efforts to connect with WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. WikiLeaks dumped a series of damaging emails about Hillary Clinton that were stolen from the Democratic party by Russian hackers.



Lawyers for Mr. Stone said it was the committee who mislead him, not the other way around. They also said Mr. Stone had no reason to lie because Mr. Trump was already president.

