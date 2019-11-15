Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo was kicked out of the Roger Stone trial Friday after he turned his back on jurors as they exited the courtroom.

U.S Marshals removed Mr. Caputo after he turned his back on the jurors as they exited the courtroom after convicting Stone on seven criminal counts. At first, Mr. Caputo refused to stand for the jurors. He eventually stood, but turned his back.

Mr. Caputo, a longtime friend, has attended the trial every day, sitting with the Stone family.

On Twitter, Mr. Caputo said he was threatened by the marshal. He alleged he told the marshal he’d “rather die” than have his job. The marshal responded, “that can be arranged,” according to Mr. Caputo.

“Must I fear the U.S. Marshals”? Mr. Caputo said in the tweet.

I was removed form the Stone courtroom for turning my back on the jury as they exited. A Federal Marshall escorted me.



ME: I don’t know how you work here.



MARSHALL: It’s a job sir.



ME: I’d rather die.



MARSHALL: That can be arranged.



Must I fear the @USMarshalsHQ? — That Michael Caputo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) November 15, 2019

A federal jury convicted Stone of seven counts related to his efforts to obstruct a congressional investigation into Russian election meddling.

“Normal Americans don’t stand a chance with an Obama judge and a Washington jury,” Mr. Caputo tweeted in reaction to the verdict.

