PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A rookie Rhode Island police officer has been charged with simple domestic assault.

Providence police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague says officer Craig Amado was arrested Thursday.

She says the charge against the 28-year-old city resident stems from an incident Thursday morning involving his 21-year-old girlfriend, the mother of his 6-month-old baby.

No additional details were disclosed.

Police Commander Thomas Verdi says Amado has been an officer since June and was suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.

He was freed on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

No defense attorney was listed for Amado in online court records.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.