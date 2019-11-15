By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a deputy has been arrested for clocking in for overtime shifts that he didn’t work.

News outlets report Jefferson Parish Deputy Devaunta Ashford was charged Wednesday with 12 counts of public payroll fraud and 12 counts of computer fraud.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde says payroll staffers found evidence that Ashford submitted timesheets with overtime shifts he didn’t actually work.

Rivarde says investigators discovered Ashford fraudulently clocked in for 12 shifts and received $4,000 in overtime pay.

Ashford worked with the agency for 10 years. The sheriff’s office says Ashford was fired. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

