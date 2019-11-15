By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

LAUREL, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have a man who they say charged at an officer as colleagues tried to take him into custody.

A news release on Friday says police arrested 42-year-old Burton F. Carmean after members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force went to a home in Laurel on Thursday to arrest him for a probation violation of and for failure to appear in court.

Officers found Carmean hiding in a bedroom, and he continued to resist arrest, charged at an officer and hit him before he was taken into custody.

Carmean was arraigned and jailed on a $10,200 cash only bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney representing him.

