By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico State Police have identified the officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop west of Alamogordo earlier this month.

The state police identified the officer as Jantzen Duran. He has two years of experience with the state police and is stationed in Alamogordo.

Authorities say Duran stopped Benjamin Diaz on Nov. 1 for driving 106 mph in a 60 mph zone on US Highway 70. Authorities say he attacked the officer with a folding box cutter and tried to disarm him, prompting Duran to fire once at Diaz.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Adam Schiff cracking under 'point of order' pressure

The officer was treated for stab wounds and released. Diaz died at El Paso University Medical Center.

Authorities say the car Diaz was driving was in the process of being reported stolen from Los Cruces.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide