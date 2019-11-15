The Dow Jones Industrial Average set another record high on Friday, with investors cheered by hopeful news of a trade deal with China while much of Washington was glued to impeachment hearings.
The Dow climbed more than 125 points, or about 0.5%, by early afternoon, to set another all-time high of more than 27,910 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also each rose more than 0.5%.
The market spike came, as if often does, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are “getting close” to a trade deal. He has made similar comments nearly a dozen times this year, while an actual agreement remains incomplete.
The U.S. and China have not announced a time frame or location for a long-awaited agreement on “phase one” of a trade deal.
President Trump noted that the new market record came despite the impeachment saga.
“Another Record Stock Market, 21 times this year, despite an ongoing, & totally unfounded, Witch Hunt, & a Democrat Party that would love to see a nice, big, juicy recession,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “In actuality, the potential for the United States is unlimited. We will power through the Do Nothing Dems!”
