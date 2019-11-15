By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Friday, November 15, 2019

The Dow Jones Industrial Average set another record high on Friday, with investors cheered by hopeful news of a trade deal with China while much of Washington was glued to impeachment hearings.

The Dow climbed more than 125 points, or about 0.5%, by early afternoon, to set another all-time high of more than 27,910 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also each rose more than 0.5%.

The market spike came, as if often does, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are “getting close” to a trade deal. He has made similar comments nearly a dozen times this year, while an actual agreement remains incomplete.

TOP STORIES
Focus groups show undecided voters think impeachment is going to 'backfire' on Dems
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Trump accused of witness intimidation after criticizing Marie Yovanovitch as she testified

The U.S. and China have not announced a time frame or location for a long-awaited agreement on “phase one” of a trade deal.

President Trump noted that the new market record came despite the impeachment saga.

“Another Record Stock Market, 21 times this year, despite an ongoing, & totally unfounded, Witch Hunt, & a Democrat Party that would love to see a nice, big, juicy recession,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “In actuality, the potential for the United States is unlimited. We will power through the Do Nothing Dems!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide