VINELAND, N.J. (AP) - Police say a middle school student in New Jersey poured toilet water into another child’s water bottle.
Vineland police say the child drank from the bottle.
Authorities have charged the 13-year-old student with aggravated assault and tampering with a food product.
The teen was turned over to the custody of a guardian pending additional court hearings.
The student’s name was not released because the student is a minor.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.