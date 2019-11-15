By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) - Police say a middle school student in New Jersey poured toilet water into another child’s water bottle.

Vineland police say the child drank from the bottle.

Authorities have charged the 13-year-old student with aggravated assault and tampering with a food product.

The teen was turned over to the custody of a guardian pending additional court hearings.

The student’s name was not released because the student is a minor.

