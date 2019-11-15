By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) - A teenager who allegedly shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year’s Eve in 2017 will stand trial in adult court.

Monmouth County prosecutors made the announcement Friday.

Scott Kologi faces four counts of murder and a weapons charge. He was 16 when the shootings occurred in his family’s Long Branch home, and authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

Prosecutors have said the semi-automatic rifle used in the killings was legally owned by someone in the home. The teen’s brother and grandfather and another friend were in the house at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed.

Kologi, now 18, remains jailed in a youth detention center. It wasn’t clear Friday who was handling his legal representation.

