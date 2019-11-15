By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The trial is getting underway for a Maine man accused of unloading bullets into his sister-in-law, stopping to reload, and continuing to fire.

Opening statements took place Friday in the trial of Philip Clark, of Hampden, at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Court records indicate the victim, Renee Henneberry Clark, was preparing to divorce her husband, Frank Clark, and feared her brother-in-law, Philip. The accused killer and victim lived in separate apartments at 557 Kennebec Road.

Henneberry Clark had a criminal trespass order in place against her brother-in-law at the time of her death. It legally prevented him from being at her apartment but did not require him to surrender his guns.

If convicted of murder, Clark faces between 25 years and life in prison.

