Friday, November 15, 2019

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the U.N. peacekeeping force in Central African Republic for a year, with a mandate to protect civilians, support peace efforts and assist in preparing for elections starting in 2020.

The French-drafted resolution adopted Friday welcomes the Feb. 6 peace agreement signed by the government and 14 armed groups. But it condemns “in the strongest terms” violations and violence perpetrated by some armed groups and militias throughout the country.

The resolution also condemns “incitement to ethnic and religious hatred and violence, violations of international humanitarian law and human rights violations and abuses, including those committed against children and those involving sexual and gender-based violence in conflict.”

Central African Republic has been wracked by interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013.

