By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a San Francisco Bay Area heiress whose family posted $35 million bail to keep her out of jail.

The verdict by San Mateo County jurors is expected to be read at 11 a.m. Friday.

Tiffany Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, are charged with killing 27-year-old Keith Green, the father of Li’s children.

The case drew global attention when Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted $35 million bail for her.

Green’s body was found along a dirt road north of San Francisco nearly two weeks after he was last seen meeting with Li to discuss custody of their children.

Prosecutors say Li was worried over the custody dispute.

