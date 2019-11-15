The White House released a transcript Friday of President Trump’s first phone call with the president of Ukraine, a brief congratulatory chat about the Ukrainian’s election lacking any of the controversy of their later call that led to an impeachment inquiry.

The first phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky took place on April 21, with Mr. Trump aboard Air Force One. He began by congratulating the Ukraine leader “on a job well done” and on “a fantastic election.”

Mr. Zelensky replied, “Good to hear from you. Thank you so very much. It’s very nice to hear from you, and I appreciate the congratulations.”

Mr. Trump said, “That was an incredible election.”

Mr. Zelensky replied, “Again, thank you so very much. As you can see, we tried very hard to do our best. We had you as a great example.”

Mr. Trump said, “I think you will do a great job. I have many friends in Ukraine who you know and like you. I have many friends from Ukraine and they think — frankly — expected you to win. And it’s really an amazing thing that you’ve done.”

The conversation lasted six minutes, according to the White House.

Their second call, on July 25, included Mr. Trump asking Mr. Zelensky to do a “favor” of investigating Democrat Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter, who held a lucrative post with a Ukrainian gas company. Democrats say Mr. Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine, although the aid was later delivered without Ukraine conducting an investigation of Mr. Biden.

