A Wisconsin county declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary this week, sending a message to “keep your hands off our guns.”

The Florence County Board unanimously agreed to adopt the sanctuary status, giving the sheriff the power to “exercise sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

“I think it’s a great thing,” Sheriff Dan Miller said. “It sends a message that all of Wisconsin is not exactly the same. We have some different beliefs up north. We tend to be a little more conservative. We like our guns. We believe in God.”

The county said firearms would still be taken away from convicted felons in criminal cases as well as cases including domestic violence and drugs.

County Supervisor Edwin Kelley said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ threats to address gun violence led them to adopt the resolution.

“That red-flag law — what benefit is that going to do anybody?” he said. “It gives too much authority to the government. Just enforce the rules we have instead of increasing them more and more so that down the road weapons will be gone for future generations.”

Red flag laws allow police officers to remove guns from an individual if they are suspected of domestic violence.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker passed a similar law in 2014 which would allow judges to seize guns from people who are perpetrating abuse or neglect.

Republicans have dismissed Mr. Evers’ calls for increased gun legislation and have stonewalled his attempts to debate or add provisions that would create stricter regulations.

“Instead of deciding we’re just going to gavel in and gavel out, take a vote,” Mr. Evers said Wednesday in another call to legislators. “I don’t understand why we can’t just take a vote and have people say, yes I’m for it, no I’m against it. Whatever, let’s take a vote.”

Florence County is an overwhelmingly Republican county, voting for President Trump by a 71% margin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.