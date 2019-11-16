By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in North Carolina and charged in the 2016 fatal shooting of a teacher from China.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that investigators arrested 39-year-old Ambrosia Montez Neely on Friday. Police said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for a medical issue unrelated to arrest before he would be jailed.

Neely is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 33-year-old Ruijuan Guo.

TOP STORIES
Prince Andrew: Staying at convicted sex-offender Epstein's mansion was 'wrong thing to do'
Justice Department clears Trump of wrongdoing on Ukraine call
Trump pardons two military service members accused of war crimes, restores rank of Navy SEAL

Police said Guo was shot during a robbery while leaving a concert with her fiancée and friends. She had been teaching Chinese at a Union County elementary school.

Three other suspects were charged in Guo’s death earlier this month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide