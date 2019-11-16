By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Police said two adults and three children were shot to death and a fourth child was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.

Lt. Matt Dobbs told KSWB-TV the children found dead in a house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Saturday morning were 3, 5 and 9 years old.

Dobbs said a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman also died in the house.

TOP STORIES
'There will be blood': Maher sees civil war breaking out if we don't 'learn to live with each other'
Michael Moore has 'no prayers' for 'strangely frightened' America after Santa Clarita shooting
Accused thieves, child-porn suspects, suspected murderers among DACA recipients: Report

First responders took an 11-year-old child to the hospital to undergo surgery. There was no immediate information on the extent of their injuries.

Police believe the shooter is one of the dead and they aren’t looking for a suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide