By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A pair of veterans is trying to bring a World War II submarine to Louisville.

The Courier Journal reports, Mark Gatton got the idea when he learned that the USS Ling was going to be scrapped in New Jersey.

The Air Force veteran, with his friend Army veteran Lewis Palmer are raising funds to restore the submarine, with the ultimate goal of docking it on the Ohio River. They hope it will be the centerpiece of a World War II-focused Louisville Naval Museum.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Michael Moore has 'no prayers' for 'strangely frightened' America after Santa Clarita shooting

The decidedly non-coastal city might seem like a strange choice for a naval museum, but Gatton says he takes inspiration from the Muskogee War Memorial Park in Oklahoma. That’s home to another World War II submarine, the USS Batfish.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide