By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina city is suing to reinstate the firing of a police official accused of making false statements about the videotaped beating of an unarmed black pedestrian by a white officer.

The city of Asheville’s lawsuit seeks to reverse a decision by the city’s civil service board, which found that Capt. Mark Byrd’s actions didn’t warrant his firing. A police chief had fired Byrd in 2018.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the city’s Sept. 13 lawsuit claims Byrd falsely stated that he recommended a criminal investigation a day after the August 2017 beating of Johnnie Rush. The newspaper reports that Byrd hadn’t filed a response to the suit as of Friday.

TOP STORIES
Attorney General Barr blasts progressives' anti-Trump 'resistance'
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

In August, former Asheville officer Christopher Hickman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to beating Rush.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide