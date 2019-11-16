President Trump will host a “homecoming” rally this month in Florida less than two months since the New York native changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.

Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign announced Friday that the president will hold the event on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, about 40 miles north of downtown Miami.

“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians,” said Michael Glassner, the campaign’s chief operating officer.

“Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet,” Mr. Glassner said in a statement.

Mr. Trump entered a “declaration of domicile” in a Florida court last month naming his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach his primary residence, The New York Times first reported. He confirmed the reporting on Twitter shortly afterward, explaining that his decision stemmed from being “treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state” of New York.

“Good riddance,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacted at the time. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Signed and dated September 27, the president’s declaration entered in Palm Beach County Circuit Court listed his Mar-a-Lago Club’s address as his new permanent residence.

“I am, at the time of making this declaration, a bona fide resident of the State of Florida,” the president’s document said in part.

Mr. Trump was born and raised in the New York City borough of Queens. His declaration of domicile said he “formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” an address for his namesake Trump Tower skyscraper in Manhattan he has called home since its completion in 1983.

First lady Melania Trump signed a similar filing moving her primary residence from Trump Tower to Mar-a-Lago on Oct. 3.

Mr. Trump has spent a total of 99 days at Mar-a-Lago since becoming president, according to a running tally maintained by NBC News last updated in late October. He spent 20 days at Trump Tower during that same span, according to the tally.

