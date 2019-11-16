By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Saturday, November 16, 2019

President Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday for part of his annual physical exam, a routine checkup that his spokeswoman described partly as preparation for the 2020 campaign.

The president traveled in a motorcade from the White House to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, in mid-afternoon.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

TOP STORIES
Justice Department clears Trump of wrongdoing on Ukraine call
‘Black Hawk Down’ hero, native of Durand, dies at 64
Attorney General Barr blasts progressives' anti-Trump 'resistance'

After the president’s physical exam last winter, presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley said Mr. Trump was in “very good overall health.” The 6-foot-3-inch Trump weighed 243 pounds at that time.

The president doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol. He takes a daily dose of rosuvastatin, a medication used to treat high cholesterol.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide