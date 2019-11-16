President Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday for part of his annual physical exam, a routine checkup that his spokeswoman described partly as preparation for the 2020 campaign.

The president traveled in a motorcade from the White House to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, in mid-afternoon.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

After the president’s physical exam last winter, presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley said Mr. Trump was in “very good overall health.” The 6-foot-3-inch Trump weighed 243 pounds at that time.

The president doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol. He takes a daily dose of rosuvastatin, a medication used to treat high cholesterol.

