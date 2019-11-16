By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in southern Massachusetts and killed three pets.

WPRI-TV in Rhode Island reports that fire crews were called to a cabin on Howland Road in Lakeville around 6 p.m. Friday. By the time they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Lakeville Fire Chief Michael O’Brien said water had to be trucked to the scene because municipal water is not provided to the area. Crews extinguished the fire, but the home could not be saved.

TOP STORIES
'Bunch of dudes' in Hollywood to blame for my 'hyper-sexualized' image, complains Johansson
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Trump pardons two military service members accused of war crimes, restores rank of Navy SEAL

No one was injured in the fire, but authorities say two cats and a dog were killed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide