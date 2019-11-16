By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say security officers found a loaded handgun in a flight attendant’s carry-on bag at a Florida airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 28-year-old Joseph Brozyna was arrested Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

Police say the Frontier Airlines flight attendant was passing through security at Orlando International Airport when Transportation Security Administration agents found the .40 caliber pistol. An arrested report says Brozyna acknowledged that the gun was his. He told police he recently went on a road trip with his gun in the bag and forgot to remove it.

TOP STORIES
Obama officials wary of Hunter Biden's big-money job, ousted Ukraine ambassador admits
'Bunch of dudes' in Hollywood to blame for my 'hyper-sexualized' image, complains Johansson
Adam Schiff cracking under 'point of order' pressure

Officials say Brozyna’s concealed carry permit had been suspended.

Frontier Airlines says Brozyna has been suspended.

Brozyna is free on $2,750 bail. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide