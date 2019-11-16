By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed riding his bicycle by a hit-and-run teenage driver who was later arrested.

The Ocala Star Banner reports Bryce Benson was riding his bicycle in the Florida Highlands, near Ocala when a 17-year-old driver struck him.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the car was traveling east on a road while Bryce was riding west, when they collided Friday. The teen did not stop afterward, went home and called his grandfather, who called 911.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Attorney General Barr blasts progressives' anti-Trump 'resistance'
Michael Moore has 'no prayers' for 'strangely frightened' America after Santa Clarita shooting

Firefighters found the boy lying on the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The teenager was arrested and appeared Saturday before a judge, who ordered him to be held in juvenile detention.

___

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide