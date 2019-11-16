By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a woman died when her SUV was hit by a high-speed train at a railroad crossing.

Authorities told news outlets that a woman was driving a Mercedes SUV Friday afternoon near the suburb of Aventura and was trying to cross the tracks when a Brightline train struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but her name has not been released.

Federal Railroad Administration records show that 11 people were killed by Brightline high-speed trains between Jan. 1 and May 31. Media reports show at least eight more deaths since then.

TOP STORIES
'There will be blood': Maher sees civil war breaking out if we don't 'learn to live with each other'
Wisc. county becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary: 'We like our guns'
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'

Brightline connects Miami and West Palm Beach.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide