By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press - Saturday, November 16, 2019

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) - A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people and touching off “mayhem” as fans and players frantically ran for cover.

One of those wounded Friday night was a young boy. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said he was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia “with some serious injuries.” The other victim was a man.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Tyner told The Associated Press the shooting took place on the Pleasantville side of the bleachers. No one had been arrested as of late Friday. Authorities were investigating whether more than one shooter might have been involved.

___

